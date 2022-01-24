Sneakerheads, here’s how to get your hands on the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

Got your eyes on the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s? The luxury house has announced that it is collaborating with Sotheby’s to auction 200 pairs of the special edition sneakers.

The auction will take place online from Jan 26 to Feb 8 on Sothebys.com/NikexLV. The sneakers will be available in a range of sizes from five to 18, with bidding starting at US$2,000 (S$2,689). They are entirely made in precious calf leather, embellished with Louis Vuitton’s emblematic monogram and damier patterns with natural cowhide piping.