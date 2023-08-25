5 things to know about the new Louis Vuitton GO-14 bag

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has a new bag – the GO-14. The bag launched in Louis Vuitton Singapore boutiques on Aug 25 and is a permanent offering from the house.

Set to be a new classic for the brand, the GO-14 features a criss-cross pattern – known as malletage – across soft lambskin leather. It is accented with the iconic LV Twist lock, and comes in black and white, as well as caramel, toasted shades to suit different tastes.

The bag has already been spotted on celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan and more. Here are five things to know about the GO-14.