Louis Vuitton designs for a warmer world at Spring/Summer 2027 show

Louis Vuitton showed fluid jackets and slinky, sheer dresses on Tuesday (Oct 6) as womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere said hotter temperatures caused by climate change were changing his approach to developing fabrics and designing clothes.

"The world is getting warm," Ghesquiere said after the show, asked about the heatwaves that swept Europe this summer. "It definitely has a strong influence, I think we all felt we needed a different wardrobe, we needed to think differently — it's almost like you have to weigh the clothes ... and see how they can perform, to think if they can be relevant today and for the future."