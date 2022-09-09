This limited edition Louis Vuitton Tambour watch comes in a special monogram trunk
Louis Vuitton’s Tambour collection turns 20 this year and to celebrate, the maison has unveiled a limited edition chronograph with only 200 pieces available.
Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking journey didn’t formally begin until 2002, when the fashion house first launched the inaugural Tambour collection. Even though the maison may be relatively new in the watchmaking world, the Tambour has emerged as an icon in its own right, courtesy of its unique case design that draws inspiration from a drum (“tambour” is French for small, round drum).
Since then, the Tambour has seen different iterations over time, from the visually compelling Spin Time with rotating cubes instead of clock hands and indexes, to a smartwatch edition called the Horizon, to scintillating high horology creations such as the Carpe Diem and the Vivienne Jumping Hours.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Tambour, Louis Vuitton has launched the Tambour Twenty Limited Edition. Released in a limited run of only 200 pieces, the timepiece pays tribute to the original Tambour by reprising its iconic codes.
"Watch enthusiasts will recognise all the features that made the Tambour’s design so unique. While this limited edition is a true concentrate of everything that made this watch stand out, it also boasts brand new features that will set it apart for collectors,” said Jean Arnault, marketing and development director for Louis Vuitton watches.
The Tambour Twenty features the same unique case as the original, with a slightly bigger dimension of 41.55mm in diameter. On the side of the case are 12 letters that make up the name “Louis Vuitton” across the numbers and indexes, similar to the 2002 version.
The watch also features a brown sun-brushed dial, along with the chronograph’s long yellow hand glides – a nod to the thread historically used in leatherwork. There are also two sub-dials. It is water-resistant to 100m and keeps time with a LV277 high-frequency movement based on the iconic Zenith El Primero, the first automatic chronograph ever. This movement with 22-carat gold rotor and 50 hours of power reserve is exact to the tenth of a second.
That’s not all. The timepiece comes with an iconic miniature monogram trunk, a tribute to Louis Vuitton’s travel legacy. After all, an exquisite timepiece deserves to be presented in a case that’s just as special. The price tag? A cool S$24,400.