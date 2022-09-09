This limited edition Louis Vuitton Tambour watch comes in a special monogram trunk

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Tambour, Louis Vuitton has launched the Tambour Twenty Limited Edition. Released in a limited run of only 200 pieces, the timepiece pays tribute to the original Tambour by reprising its iconic codes.

"Watch enthusiasts will recognise all the features that made the Tambour’s design so unique. While this limited edition is a true concentrate of everything that made this watch stand out, it also boasts brand new features that will set it apart for collectors,” said Jean Arnault, marketing and development director for Louis Vuitton watches.

The Tambour Twenty features the same unique case as the original, with a slightly bigger dimension of 41.55mm in diameter. On the side of the case are 12 letters that make up the name “Louis Vuitton” across the numbers and indexes, similar to the 2002 version.