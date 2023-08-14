Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour exudes sporty elegance worthy of a drum roll

The drum-shaped watch case is, of course, still present (it is, after all, the feature from which the collection gets its name). So are the 12 letters that spell Louis Vuitton on its curved case side (though in a subtler, more sophisticated manner). But where, in the past, each Tambour seemed to proclaim itself a watch for fashionable people, here, it’s a convincing horology message that comes through: This is a Louis Vuitton product fashioned for people who are serious about their watches.

Consequently, the new Tambours are ones that any timepiece aficionado can get behind. And this is as it should be: Arnault has said that this latest edition is the only one the brand will invest in moving forward. The rest of the brand’s models are slated for discontinuation, except for the Street Diver, Connected watches and high-end complications.