Louis Vuitton packs on the drama with a trio of watches that bloom, glower and glow

Louis Vuitton has proven time and again that it takes its timepieces as seriously as it does any product that bears its double-lettered logo – and that it does so with the same fearless sense of adventure, if not more. Its latest trio of watches runs testament to that expression in the most intriguing way, showcasing, once again, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton’s insistence on playing the game with its own rules, others be damned.

The Tambour Opera Automata, for example, looks to the Sichuan Opera for inspiration and delivers the magic of its much-revered, closely-guarded secret art of “Bian Lian” (or face-changing) on a wrist-sized stage. Equipped with the manual-wind calibre LV 525 (the same movement that saw the Tambour Carpe Diem Automata timepiece bagging the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève 2021 Audacity Prize), the watch displays the time on demand through a 16-second performance that sees the dial come to life.