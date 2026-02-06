From trunks to trophies: Why Louis Vuitton keeps showing up at sport’s biggest moments

In January at the Australian Open, the ritual played out much as it has in recent years. At the women’s final on Jan 31, 2026, Thai singer and Louis Vuitton House ambassador BamBam appeared alongside American tennis legend Jennifer Capriati to unveil the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from a Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk. Later that evening, Elena Rybakina carried it away after defeating Aryna Sabalenka.

The following day, at the men’s final, actress and house ambassador Chloe Grace Moretz joined former world No 1 Marat Safin on court to unveil the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup before Carlos Alcaraz lifted it as champion.

The trunk is the constant. Crafted by the house’s artisans and clad in the Monogram, it travels with the trophy, framing the instant victory changes hands.