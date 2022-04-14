Louis Vuitton celebrates the 200th birthday of its founder with a special trunk exhibition in Singapore

From Paris to Panama, Louis Vuitton has today entrenched itself within public consciousness as a household name, inexplicably a testament to the luxury French label founder’s visionary spirit nearly two centuries ago.

Born on Aug 4 in 1821, the industrious and visionary Vuitton, who left home at the age of 13 to seek his fortune, famously transformed his talent for trunk-making into a thriving business dedicated to the art of travel in the mid-19th century. Along the way he acquired a wealthy clientele that included the likes of Napoleon Bonaparte's wife, Empress Eugenie de Montijo, who appointed him as her official packer and box-maker in 1853.

Guided further by the astute steermanship of his son George, who inherited the business acumen and innovativeness of his father, the business grew beyond the borders of France even before the turn of the century.

For the 44-year-old Benoit-Louis Vuitton, the great-great-great grandchild of the founder, who holds the title of corporate director, Art Culture and Patrimony at the brand, this spirit of innovation and daring is something that he embraces. Indeed it is what motivates him.