An almost S$90,000 Louis Vuitton Vanity Mahjong Trunk and other wonders showcased in Singapore

Collectors of Louis Vuitton will know that there’s a trunk for every occasion, whim or fancy. The history of the maison’s iconic trunk dates all the way back to 1854, when the first flat-topped travel trunk was fashioned by Monsieur Louis Vuitton himself.

It’s a design that has withstood the test of time. Decades later, Louis Vuitton trunks are still being made, catering to every desire. Need a trunk for your prized possessions of timepieces or sneakers? Or one that functions as a coffee table, vanity or flower vase? The options are limited only by one’s imagination.