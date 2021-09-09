Men, your favourite classic shoe styles are now more flexible than before

When you should be joyful wearing your beautiful shoes out for the first time, you typically end up in misery – they feel tight around the toes, they rub at the heel, and they pinch with every step. Before your evening is over, you already just want to take them off.

We are generally accustomed to the idea of that dreaded break-in period, when a new shoe rubs against tender feet, causing blisters and abrasions. It is only until the shoe and your foot find a way to conform to each other that they finally feel good to wear. Dress shoes in particular, with their sturdier construction and stiff leather, tend to require at least a few uncomfortable wearings before they finally feel as good as they look.

But Louis Vuitton has the answer to leather formals that you can wear right out of the packaging without any pain. The French brand's latest footwear innovation, appropriately named The Vendome Flex collection, is an unfussy trio of timeless styles that have been created using a new technique.