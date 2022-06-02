They jump, they spin, they light up: Louis Vuitton’s newest watches bring the party to your wrist

It’s been 13 years since Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini, the mad scientists behind La Fabrique du Temps, developed the Spin Time jumping hour display for Louis Vuitton.

We are still far from tired of watching those tiny cubes twist their way into the next hour – and now, you can admire the dial in the dark, too.

Granted, most watches come with lume-filled indices for low light conditions anyway, but the Louis Vuitton Spin Time Air Quantum throws in an additional bunch of tiny LED lights – one for each hour cube – to give its wearer a truly eye-catching light show on demand.

It took two years to add a battery-powered module to this still-mechanical watch movement. Inspired by nature’s bioluminescence and light photons (which gave the watch its name), the lights can be activated via a pusher in the crown, and it will stay lit for as long as the pusher is depressed. Once you let go, the lights will stay on for three seconds.

A ring around the crown will start to flash when the battery needs to be recharged, which is estimated to be once every three years if the LEDs are triggered 10 times a day.

Happily, the watch dimensions remain the same as previous Spin Time Air models at 42.5mm by 12.3mm despite the additional battery pack, and its black DLC titanium case ensures it wears lightly and comfortably on the wrist.

The neon yellow elements on the watch are already coated with Super-Luminova, so the LEDs are less concerned with nighttime legibility than it is with straight-up flash factor.