Polka dot fever: Louis Vuitton has a second collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama

A decade since their first collaboration, French luxury house Louis Vuitton has announced a new partnership with artist Yayoi Kusama.

The collection – which was first unveiled on the Cruise 2023 runway in May at the Salk Institute in San Diego – will drop in January 2023. It will feature a range of bags and accessories imbued with Kusama’s signature polka dot motifs. Although exact product details have not been revealed, spotted during the Cruise runway show were bags such as the Dauphine, Twist shoulder bag and the Cannes bucket bag.

Also seen were handbags featuring metallic sphere balls inspired by Kusama’s Narcissus Garden installation.