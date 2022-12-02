Polka dot fever: Louis Vuitton has a second collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama
The eccentric Japanese artist’s signature dots will adorn a new collection from the French luxury house.
A decade since their first collaboration, French luxury house Louis Vuitton has announced a new partnership with artist Yayoi Kusama.
The collection – which was first unveiled on the Cruise 2023 runway in May at the Salk Institute in San Diego – will drop in January 2023. It will feature a range of bags and accessories imbued with Kusama’s signature polka dot motifs. Although exact product details have not been revealed, spotted during the Cruise runway show were bags such as the Dauphine, Twist shoulder bag and the Cannes bucket bag.
Also seen were handbags featuring metallic sphere balls inspired by Kusama’s Narcissus Garden installation.
The eccentric Japanese artist, who is 93 years old, first collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2012. Back then, the house was helmed by designer Marc Jacobs. Kusama’s dots were featured on Louis Vuitton’s iconic silhouettes including the Keepall, Neverfull, Papillion, and Speedy. Till today, the collection is still highly sought after by fashion enthusiasts and collectors, fetching a premium on the resale market.
To celebrate the new collection, Louis Vuitton and Kusama have taken over Tokyo with a series of arts installation and digital AR experiences. These artworks and experiences feature in some of the city’s iconic landmarks, such as the Tokyo Tower, Zojoji Temple, Shiba Park, Shibuya crossing and more.
For those travelling to Tokyo, a map of the locations where the installations can be seen is available on LV’s Japanese site.
Meanwhile, watch this space for details on the new collection when it launches in January 2023.