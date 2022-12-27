Lust list: The hottest and sexiest cars in 2022

The i7 certainly wins on aesthetics and inside, a stunning display of tech wizardry that will leave you delightfully gobsmacked.

There’s the 14.9-inch BMW Curved Display (one of the largest in the industry) snaking across almost the entire length of the cockpit. Below it, a cool BMW Interaction Bar makes its debut, giving you quick access to multi-functional controls.

There’s a 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen with Amazon Fire built-in to entertain rear passengers; its multimedia system conveniently controlled by 5.5-inch integrated touch screens embedded into the rear doors.

Add to that a soundscape designed by Hollywood film score extraordinaire Hans Zimmer and you’ve got some pretty futuristic vibes ensconced in luxury, all under the Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof.

The i7 offers a very generous range of 625km, propelled by 400kW of power from its sustainably-produced lithium-ion battery. Torque comes in at 745Nm and it takes just 4.7 to make that century dash.

A very fine way to enjoy emissions-free mobility, indeed.