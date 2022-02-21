Coming to a metaverse near you: Virtual bags, clothes and other luxury collectibles

People who want to buy a new Birkin bag from French luxury house Hermes often endure long waiting lists to be able to shell out €7,000 (S$10,700, or far more) for an item of such scarcity that has it become synonymous with exclusivity.

The tech-savvy and impatient among them may have been tempted recently to buy a virtual version that they could collect or wear in cyber space: The so-called MetaBirkin now on sale in brightly coloured, fuzzy fur versions.

Except no, actually. The MetaBirkin is a non-fungible token (NFT) created by an artist named Mason Rothschild, who has already earned about US$790,000 (S$1.06 million) in cryptocurrency from the sales on a marketplace called Open Sea. All with zero input from the French brand, which, when asked, expressed polite outrage about “fake Hermes products” in cyber space, and issued Rothschild with a cease and desist in December, followed by a trademark lawsuit in January.

