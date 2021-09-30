Want to sleep like a Bridgerton royal? Check out this new bedding boutique in MBS
Italian luxury lifestyle brand Frette, which has produced bedding for more than 500 European royal families, has opened a monobrand boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
There’s nothing quite like sinking into luxuriously soft bedding after a long day. Living in the world’s most fatigued nation, you no longer bat an eyelid when it comes to investing in lavish bedding to take you into dreamland.
Just how lavish is lavish? Well, how about sheets from a bedding company well-loved by European royal families?
Italian luxury lifestyle brand Frette has now opened a new boutique in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). For the uninitiated, Frette is a 160-year-old brand, whose linens can be found in the world’s most illustrious hotels, as well as the most discerning private homes, yachts and aircraft.
Its bed linens have been featured everywhere from the altar of St Peter’s Basilica to the dining car on the Orient Express. More than 500 European royal families have also slept beneath its sheets.
If Bridgerton's high society cast had to choose a luxury bedding brand, we're sure it would be Frette.
The 65 sq m store at MBS is Frette’s first monobrand boutique in Singapore. Frette also occupies a section in Takashimaya Department Store in Ngee Ann City.
The MBS boutique carries Frette’s range of crafted bed linens, made from natural materials. This includes its signature collection, the Links Embroidery bedding collection, woven on soft long-staple cotton sateen. Its design features an intricately woven interlocking motif.
Beyond the bedroom, the store also offers a vast selection of decorative home accessories, from sumptuous throws to chic pillows and embroidered bath towels. There’s also a selection of men’s and women’s loungewear, ranging from jackets to trousers, satin T-shirts and kimono robes.
Customers at the MBS boutique can also enjoy custom embroidery and personalisation services, as well as styling and installation to help you achieve the bedroom of your dreams.
Frette is located at #01-10/11 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands