Want to sleep like a Bridgerton royal? Check out this new bedding boutique in MBS

Just how lavish is lavish? Well, how about sheets from a bedding company well-loved by European royal families?

Italian luxury lifestyle brand Frette has now opened a new boutique in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). For the uninitiated, Frette is a 160-year-old brand, whose linens can be found in the world’s most illustrious hotels, as well as the most discerning private homes, yachts and aircraft.

Its bed linens have been featured everywhere from the altar of St Peter’s Basilica to the dining car on the Orient Express. More than 500 European royal families have also slept beneath its sheets.

If Bridgerton's high society cast had to choose a luxury bedding brand, we're sure it would be Frette.