S$180,000 mattresses, S$2,500 pillows: How much Singaporeans are paying for a good night's sleep

When you’ve been stuck at home for nearly two years and dealt with ever-changing lockdown protocols, no one can blame you for wanting to spend a little more for sweeter dreams.

Well, maybe not just a little. According to luxury mattress and bedding retailers in Singapore, the world’s most fatigued nation (based on research by UK manufacturer Sleepseeker) has been placing a premium on a good night’s sleep during these pandemic times.

Kenny Tang, manager of Luxury Mattress Collection (LMC), which is the exclusive distributor for top international mattress brands Vispring, Auping and Treca, said that the store has seen an “exponential growth in sales and a high double-digit percentage growth from the second quarter of 2020 till now”.

“In the past, our customer base was diluted with walk-ins who were curious at first, but were eventually sold upon discovery. Customers are now more savvy, and with more free time on their hands at home ever since the pandemic began, they have become more conscious in wanting to upgrade their living spaces, starting with a comfortable bed at home,” Tang explained.