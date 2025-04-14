Dial up your watch collection with these 5 blue timepieces

Uniting timekeeping with intuitive day-to-day organising, the Krayon Anyday is the world’s first timepiece to offer a true mechanical calendar of days and dates displayed together to represent the entire month. Housed in a 39mm white gold case with a sleek 9.5mm profile, the Anyday dial – boasting intricate guilloche of the watchmaker’s signature “Y” pattern and hand-finished details – is classic Krayon: Understated elegance concealing mechanical wizardry.

No other mechanical watch has achieved such a comprehensive yet uncluttered calendar display. Making timekeeping relevant to modern life, the Anyday is an extraordinary evolution of the calendar complication. It presents a full month, displaying each day and date in a continuous, intuitive layout. This means that at a glance, it shows you what you need to know: Whether an appointment falls on a Wednesday or Thursday, or if the 10th or 15th of the month falls on a Monday or Saturday.

Beyond telling the time, the watch offers a five-week view and even a preview of the next month through four tiny markers at 6 o’clock. Navy blue weekdays are subtly distinguished from weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), while a crescent moon indicator marks the date along the periphery. At its heart lies the C032 calibre, a 378-component movement featuring two revolutionary cams that ensure seamless day and date transitions. The watch automatically advances at midnight and requires only five manual adjustments annually for shorter months. How’s that for a planner on your wrist?