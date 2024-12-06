Miuccia Prada, fashion designer defying the luxury gloom

As a schoolgirl activist in 1970s Milan, Miuccia Prada once recalled hemstitching her skirts on the stairs outside her family home in between leftwing protests.

Known simply as Miu to her relatives, the designer — who has spent almost half a century building Prada from the leather company founded by her grandfather into a global luxury powerhouse, is known for her progressive views and unorthodox aesthetic.

Now Miu Miu, the brand she launched in 1992 inspired by those same values, is defying a downturn in the luxury sector with spectacular sales. La signora Prada, as she is known in the industry, deserves all the credit, industry insiders say.

Miu Miu recorded a 105 per cent jump in sales in the three months to Sep 30, pushing like-for-like sales at its Milan-based parent up 18 per cent on a year earlier. Net revenues at Prada Group, which is listed in Hong Kong, were up 18 per cent to €3.8 billion (US$4.02 billion; S$5.39 billion) in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2023.