Luxury brands brace for a 2023 slowdown

BRACE FOR PRICE HIKES

Although the prices of “core” handbags from brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton have already increased 20 per cent or more in the past two years, brands are expected to boost prices on those items even further next year — particularly in Europe, where the depressed euro has made luxury goods comparatively cheap. Prices there could rise 15 per cent next year, and in the mid-single digits in the US and China, says Citi luxury analyst Thomas Chauvet.

As the price gap between leather goods and watches and jewellery shrinks, consumers may see the value in shifting more of their spending to the latter categories, he adds.

A RETURN TO FORMALITY

A return to socialising, travel and the office has ushered in a return to dressing up — although categories such as sneakers remain important, especially for younger shoppers who see such items as collectibles. There will also be an increased focus on young teens (aka Gen Alpha), who are making their first luxury purchases as early as age 13 — in contrast to Gen Z, who made their first luxury purchases in their late teens. To reach those young would-be shoppers, brands will continue to invest in marketing opportunities in gaming and the metaverse, despite the crash in crypto.

Logos and other flashy signifiers of wealth vanished during the last economic recession in 2009. The same could happen in the US and Europe in 2023, as the post-COVID euphoria wears off and young consumers push back on celebrities who are flaunting their wealth on social media (see: Kylie Jenner’s Christmas tree).