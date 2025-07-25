Luxury brands ease off on price rises as shoppers push back

Top luxury brands have increased prices at the slowest pace since 2019 this year as the industry adapts to a longer-than-expected downturn and wealthy consumers push back after years of rampant rises.

The cost of luxury goods rose by an average of 3 per cent between January and May 2025, according to data from UBS. That period captures the vast majority of annual price increases, which brands typically implement in the first quarter as budgets are set.

The figure compares with a recent high of 8 per cent in 2022.

Brands from Louis Vuitton to Chanel pushed prices up significantly between 2019 and 2023 to capitalise on buoyant demand for high-end handbags, clothes and jewellery.

But wealthy clients are pushing back and many luxury goods have become unaffordable for some of the more “aspirational” luxury consumers that drove the pandemic-era boom.

The increases herald a possible return to more normalised pre-pandemic levels of price inflation of between 1 and 2 per cent.

Claudia D’Arpizio, global head of fashion and luxury at Bain, said slowing price rises marked a “clear strategic pivot”.

“Luxury brands are responding to intensifying consumer price fatigue, persistent macroeconomic headwinds and a perceptible softening in consumer enthusiasm,” she said.

“A more measured approach to pricing reflects an effort to defend volume while building resilience against looming risks, such as potential tariff shocks,” she added.