Luxury brands hit by drop in tourist spending in Europe and Japan

Sharp declines in tourist spending on luxury goods in Japan and Europe are dragging on industry sales, adding to the challenges for a sector grappling with the end of a multiyear boom and the fallout from US tariffs.

Second quarter sales at Bernard Arnault’s luxury goods powerhouse LVMH, as well as at Prada and Moncler, were hit by lower spending from American tourists in Europe and by Chinese tourists in Japan.

Last year, waning luxury sales were boosted by a springtime surge in demand in Japan after Chinese consumers flocked to the country to load up on designer bags and shoes, taking advantage of the weakness of the yen, which had fallen to its lowest level for over 30 years.

Meanwhile, American tourists were spending freely in European boutiques as a strong dollar bolstered their purchasing power abroad.

But those tailwinds have disappeared this year as the yen recovers and the dollar declines in value, in effect removing a cushion for the industry as it contends with subdued demand in the US and China — the twin engines of luxury growth.

LVMH chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis cited changes in tourist spending patterns as the main reason why sales at its key fashion and leather goods division declined by 9 per cent organically in the second quarter.

Spending by American tourists slowed down “very strongly”, Cabanis told the Financial Times in July 2025, adding that increased spending from locals in Asia was not sufficient to offset the declines LVMH suffered in Japan.