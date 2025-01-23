Luxury brands look to US consumers to drive recovery

The luxury industry is looking to the buoyant US market to spur growth in 2025 after a testing year for the sector, which is still grappling with the retrenchment of Chinese shoppers.

Last week, Richemont, owner of elite jeweller Cartier, beat expectations for its most recent quarter, spurring optimism and sending shares higher. This helped industry leader LVMH reclaim its crown on Friday as Europe’s most valuable company.

As LVMH and others prepare to report annual results starting next week, Gemma D’Auria, a senior partner at consultancy McKinsey, said she was “bullish on the US . . . which has always been an important market [for] luxury, but even more so now because of the slowdown in China”.

She predicted that the next few months would “continue to be quite choppy” for the industry, although she expected improvements later in the year.

Industry executives will be keen to put a difficult 2024 behind them. High demand for a range of goods — from designer handbags and high-end fashion to premium alcohol — spurred the sector to a compound annual growth of 5 per cent from 2019 to 2023, as profits nearly tripled, according to McKinsey.

But where the industry could count on growth in both the US and China during that period, last year was the first time that both had been muted. This produced the first year since 2016 — with the exception of the onset of the pandemic — that luxury growth fell, according to McKinsey.

It expects luxury growth to slow to between 1 and 3 per cent annual growth between 2024 and 2027.

“We do expect to see a small rebound of the luxury space in 2025 after a challenging 2024,” said Carole Madjo, analyst at Barclays. The Richemont results had offered “some hope” for the industry, she added, but “we would not expect such a strong acceleration across the board, including at LVMH”.

Chinese luxury shopping is expected to remain subdued as its housing crisis and poor stock market performance drag on consumer confidence. Even at Richemont, greater China sales were down 18 per cent on a like-for-like basis in its otherwise blockbuster quarter.

But the strength of the US economy and a post-election bump that has followed Donald Trump’s re-election as president is set to benefit luxury in its biggest market this quarter and throughout the year.

There is a risk that Trump could make good on his threat to impose tariffs on goods from outside the US, though most luxury executives do not expect the industry will be targeted.