A drive through Provence in the new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Ah, Provence. The land of lavender fields, picturesque villages, delightful rose and… provocative art?

The Rolls-Royce Phantom we are chauffeured in crosses the threshold of Chateau La Coste, and we are gloriously greeted by geometrically-aligned grapevines that speak beautiful prose to the OCD-inclined.

As the stately vehicle snakes unhurriedly through the grand estate with the poise and equanimity of a French nobleman of decorous pedigree, a curious figure inevitably comes into view. It appears to be a giant male torso from afar; a cross-section of exposed human anatomy revealing heart, lungs and guts in flagrant glory, bizarrely and patently perverting the calm and quietude of the French countryside.

Could it really be Damien Hirst’s iconic sculpture, Temple (2008), standing two storeys tall on this lawn last fall?

Oddly enough, it was indeed.

The British artist’s mammoth magnum opus was part of the exhibition titled, Damien Hirst: The Light That Shines, in which 90 of his most celebrated artworks were to be found loitering among the rolling vineyards and wooded walking trails of the 500-acre estate over several months last year.