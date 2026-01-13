Steering against headwinds: Luxury automotive trends to expect in 2026

On the 2026 economic outlook

“2026 is likely to remain a year of both challenge and opportunity. While global headwinds will continue to influence sentiment, broader economic fundamentals remain resilient, underpinned by stability and sustained interest from global capital, particularly in markets such as Singapore.

Our focus remains on what matters most over the long term: Client relationships, brand integrity, and enduring value. We are pursuing client-led growth, ensuring our brands – Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar – continue to deliver compelling propositions and ownership experiences that resonate deeply with discerning clients.

This means strengthening our physical and digital presence, staying closely attuned to evolving luxury demands, and continuing to invest in the client experience. In an environment defined by uncertainty, consistency, trust and relevance are what truly differentiate luxury brands.”

On emerging APAC trends

“Two broad trends stand out in Singapore and across the Asia Pacific. The first is sustainability with substance. Clients are increasingly focused not only on powertrains, but also on material provenance and environmental impact, aligning closely with our own sustainability commitments.

The second is personalisation and emotional connection. Demand for bespoke specifications and curated finishes continues to grow, particularly through our Range Rover SV and Defender OCTA programmes, underscoring the desire for highly individual expressions of modern luxury.

Across these trends, our vision remains consistent, to create vehicles that are purposeful, refined and enduring.”

On the factors influencing COE prices in 2026

“COE dynamics are influenced by regulation, economic conditions and buyer sentiment, which makes precise prediction difficult. While some fluctuation is inevitable in 2026, our priority is to support clients with confidence regardless of how COE conditions evolve.

An ageing vehicle population suggests increased COE supply into 2026 and 2027, while demand is expected to remain resilient, supported by replacement cycles and continued interest in premium vehicles. Together, these factors are likely to offset one another.

For luxury clients, COE is rarely the primary driver of decision-making. Their focus is on confidence, clarity and an ownership experience that endures beyond short-term market cycles.”

On JLR’s electrification strategy

“Electrification remains a core pillar of our ‘Reimagine’ strategy, and our commitment to it remains unchanged. What is evolving is the pace and shape of adoption, which continues to differ across markets and client profiles.

Our approach is deliberately balanced, spanning BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), reflecting how our clients live and travel, particularly in markets like Singapore. We are preparing for our next-generation BEVs, including the all-electric Range Rover and the reimagined all-electric Jaguar, which will define a new chapter of modern luxury through design purity, capability and emotional appeal.”

On hedging against the rise of Chinese EV makers

“Competition naturally accelerates innovation, particularly in the EV space. Our strength lies in the clarity and distinctiveness of our brands.

Clients choose our vehicles not simply for performance or technology, but for the depth of character, design philosophy and sense of identity they embody. Range Rover represents peerless design and exceptional refinement; Defender stands for purpose, adventure and authenticity; Discovery is born of British ingenuity and made for travel; and the reimagined Jaguar is designed to inspire like no other. These are qualities shaped over decades and are not easily replicated.

Equally important is the ownership journey. Through personalised services and curated touchpoints, we continue to build lasting relationships with our clients, grounded in authenticity and craftsmanship.

The growing presence of Chinese EV manufacturers signals a maturing EV landscape. For us, this reinforces the importance of delivering electric vehicles that remain unmistakably true to our brand DNA.”