Designer furniture for kids: 10 classic designs for your mini-me

Start your child’s design education young with these miniature versions of design classics. The timeless design and quality of these pieces also fit seamlessly into any interior set up so parents need not compromise between classy aesthetics and fun furniture.

As with any great design, get the originals. These were designed for utmost comfort, with reliable parts and friendly materials, which are important criteria as children use furniture in the most unpredictable ways. The children’s versions have also been well researched to mimic the proportions and components of the adult seats that make them such beloved classics.