Designer furniture for kids: 10 classic designs for your mini-me
Elevate your children’s rooms with miniature versions of these iconic designs.
Start your child’s design education young with these miniature versions of design classics. The timeless design and quality of these pieces also fit seamlessly into any interior set up so parents need not compromise between classy aesthetics and fun furniture.
As with any great design, get the originals. These were designed for utmost comfort, with reliable parts and friendly materials, which are important criteria as children use furniture in the most unpredictable ways. The children’s versions have also been well researched to mimic the proportions and components of the adult seats that make them such beloved classics.
1. PAOLA LENTI CHILDREN'S COLLECTION
Italian designer Paola Lenti founded her eponymous brand based on research that produced a high-tech synthetic yarn called Rope. It is 100 per cent recyclable, resistant to water, ultraviolet rays, mould and bacteria. It is also soft so it can be applied to both outdoor and indoor furniture.
At this year’s Milan Design Week, the brand unveiled a children’s collection. Available in Paola Lenti’s signature vibrant colours, it comprises miniature versions of the brand’s most popular designs, including the Ami armchair with weaves of tubular fabric filled with soft material and the Orbitry swivel armchair made from Rope yarn.
2. WISHBONE CHAIR FROM CARL HANSEN & SON
Carl Hansen & Son’s Wishbone chair (also known as the CH24) is just about the most recognised – and copied – chair in the modern world. It was designed by Hans J Wegner, who was known as a virtuoso of chair design having designed over 500 in his lifetime.
The chair was conceived in 1949 but has a timeless appeal due to its well-proportioned, sculptural form and fine craftsmanship. Comprising 14 solid oak components, it takes over 100 steps to hand-finish and assemble. Last year in celebration of the Danish designer’s 110th birthday, Carl Hansen & Son released a children’s version featuring the same signature solid oak Y-shaped back, curved frame and woven paper cord seat.
3. MINI TOGO FROM LIGNE ROSET
French furniture brand Ligne Roset’s Togo is a well-known classic. Designer Michel Ducaroy got the idea for this low-slung sofa with a crumpled shape while brushing his teeth, when he noticed the scrunched shape of his half-used toothpaste tube. Launched in 1973, the sofa that sits directly on the floor without a base encapsulates the laid-back mood of the hippie era.
Interest in the Togo has revived oft late, with the sofa being seen all over social media. Its casual and inviting character, and lack of sharp parts make it perfect for children. The mini version is available in more than 70 colours.
4. UP JUNIOR ARMCHAIR FROM B&B ITALIA
Gaetano Pesce designed the Up 50 armchair in 1969 for Italian furniture manufacturer B&B Italia. Like the Togo, it was conceived in the bathroom. While showering, Pesce took note of how a sponge shrank when pressed and then returned to its original volume. He then created a seat that is compacted into a four-inch-thick disk and rises from the floor into an armchair when removed from its PVC envelope.
The bulbous shape references the silhouettes of ancient fertility goddesses. Affixed to a ball-like ottoman with a chain, it was Pesce’s statement on the suffering of women caused by the “prejudice of men”. On the other hand, its playful form is an instant hit with children and the junior version fits small children just right.
5. MINI TWISTY FROM HC28 COSMO
HC28 Cosmo is a design brand founded in Beijing. It works with local and international designers to make modern furniture with good-quality materials and premium craftsmanship. Designed by Roderick Vos, the Twisty armchair was inspired by an AI-generated image, with round tubes twisted to form a complex loop where a depressed segment becomes the seat.
The armchair’s tubular components and lack of sharp corners mean it is safe for children. The Mini Twisty is is available in bright red and tangerine – perfect for a spot of colour in a child’s bedroom.
6. ARMLESS CHAIR FROM NEXTMARUNI
Hiroshima-based Japanese wood manufacturer Maruni started the Nextmaruni project in 2004 to create a collection of chairs designed by a group of Japanese and international designers. Pritzker Architecture Prize-winners Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of Japanese design studio SANAA came up with the Armless chair, featuring an asymmetrical "bunny ears" back.
The minimal design captures the essence of SANAA’s ethos. In 2011, two smaller versions were released – the mini and minimini. They are available in eight colours, including a natural colour celebrating the beauty of beech wood.
7. ROULETTE OUTDOOR SEAT FROM VONDOM
Renowned Finnish designer Eero Aarnio’s works are found in the most prestigious museums, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. For Spanish outdoor furniture brand Vondom, he designed several pieces, including the Roulette rocking chair, which he conceived for both adults and children to enjoy.
Aarnio wanted to create a plastic chair with the legs integrated into the body, as well as experiment with a rotation molding technique in chair design. Its name evokes the chair’s spinning movement.
8. SERIES 7 CHAIR FROM FRITZ HANSEN
Danish designer Arne Jacobsen designed many chairs, including the Series 7 and Drop chairs for Fritz Hansen, which have become icons. They are also well made. For example, the Series 7 chair is made from nine layers of moulded veneer for strength, flexibility and durability despite its slim profile.
The children’s version is stackable for space saving. It is also available in a high-seat version called Series 7 Junior chair. Fritz Hansen also has its iconic Lily, Ant and Grand Prix chairs in children’s sizes.
9. PANTON JUNIOR BY VITRA
Danish designer Verner Panton was a prominent designer of the post-World War II era. One of his best-known designs was the Panton chair. It was the result of an experiment in making furniture with fibreglass-reinforced polymer that can be moulded into any shape and mass-produced, making it more affordable.
Initially, no one wanted to make Panton’s cantilevered design – he had gone to almost 20 companies before Swiss manufacturer Vitra took on the task in 1963. Today’s version is made from a more flexible and durable polypropylene. The Panton Junior is approximately 25 per cent smaller than the full-sized version and can carry weight of up to 34kg.
10. BABY UTRECHT ARMCHAIR FROM CASSINA
With its slanted base and blanket-stitched edges, Gerrit Thomas Rietveld’s Utrecht armchair has become a recognisable classic. The Dutch architect and furniture designer created it in 1935 for the Metz&Co department store in Amsterdam. Named after his native city, it is a symbol of the Neoplastic (aka De Stijl) movement, which propagated primary colours and the elemental composition of simple, geometric shapes in right angles.
Being entirely wrapped in fabric means it is comfortable and safe for young children to use. The Baby Utrecht is a re-proportioned version that comes in 20 shades.