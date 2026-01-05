Luxury discounting on the rise as years of price increases bite

Up to 40 per cent of luxury goods were sold at a discount in 2025, hitting the sector’s profits as shoppers question the value of designer products after years of price rises.

Rising levels of discounting have pushed industry margins to a 15-year low, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic, in a slow market for designer products from shoes to handbags.

About 35 per cent to 40 per cent of luxury goods were sold at knockdown prices last year, according to consultancy Bain and Altagamma, the Italian luxury goods industry association, a rise of at least five percentage points from a decade ago.

More consumers were turning to outlet stores rather than paying full price for branded goods in boutiques, they said. While some reductions also take place in designers’ own boutiques, that is less usual for top labels.

“When consumers step back from paying full price, it is less a sign of frugality and more a clear message that the price-to-value equation in luxury has drifted out of balance,” said Claudia D’Arpizio, Bain’s global head of luxury.

Luxury groups pushed through sharp price rises in the post-pandemic sales boom. Prices on many products are between 1.5 and 1.7 times higher than they were in 2019, D’Arpizio noted, while luxury brands’ pipeline of new hit products has dwindled.