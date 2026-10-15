As luxury fashion loses its shine, Uniqlo and Zara are winning over shoppers

Those shoppers are a golden opportunity for the upwardly mobile mid-market brand. In an attempt to woo them, Uniqlo has launched a collaboration with JW Anderson, the luxury label founded by current Dior director Jonathan Anderson, while Mango has turned to Victoria Beckham. Selling prices at both Uniqlo and Zara are going up as are gross margins, a proxy for a brand’s pricing power.

Can luxury win back the customers it priced out? Investors seem to think not: five years ago, Fast Retailing’s premium to LVMH was roughly a third, on a forward price-to-earnings basis. Now, it is well over double, according to S&P Capital IQ.

That reflects the fact that for luxury companies, raising prices is easier than cutting them. Those already at the more affordable end of the market, like Burberry, may be able to flex their prices down a little, but for anyone charging £10,000 (US$13,268; S$17,000) for a handbag, the merest hint of discounting would be perilously brand-destructive.

Luxury’s last refuge might be to emphasise quality: workmanship and allure, as well as just culture and cachet, are part of what has in the past justified a premium price. But there is now less to differentiate the storied maisons from those snapping at their heels. Customers who look to Zara for catwalk looks or cherish their Uniqlo slacks may never turn back. For many fashionistas, what used to connote elite status now just signifies a whacking great price tag.

© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd.

This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.