Fine jewellery icons reimagined: Boucheron, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and more

From Paris to New York to Rome, the great maisons are reimagining their icons with daring creativity, technical mastery and a distinctly modern sensibility. As adaptability becomes the new frontier of luxury, fine jewellery is no longer confined to formal occasions — nor to a single “right” way of wearing it.

Leading the charge, Boucheron transforms its historic Fleche motif into fluid, gender-neutral arrow jewels that curve and coil with sculptural grace, while Tiffany & Co lets Jean Schlumberger’s beloved Bird on a Rock spread its wings into the world of fine jewellery for the first time. At Dior, the house’s iconic cannage becomes a luminous, graphic grid, and Van Cleef & Arpels captures a bloom at its most radiant instant. Cartier’s alluring Panthere de Cartier prowls once more alongside bejewelled evening bags, while Bvlgari refines the industrial genius of Tubogas for a new generation. To complete the lineup, Fred elevates its iconic Force 10 bracelet with a dazzling new buckle, set with its proprietary Hero Cut diamond for high-jewellery impact. Together, these launches show how the maisons are rewriting their own codes — making heritage wearable, versatile and deeply personal.