Gold rush: How watchmakers have elevated the precious metal

Gold prices surged 27 per cent in 2024, marking the biggest annual increase in 14 years – and luxury watchmakers are proving that their proprietary gold alloys are worth their weight... and more. As Rolex quietly raised prices this January amid the rally, the demand for exclusive gold blends has never been more compelling. Beyond enhancing a timepiece’s intrinsic value, these alloys demonstrate a manufacture’s dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

In its pure 24k form, gold has a reddish-yellow hue and is naturally soft, making it impractical for watchmaking. To improve strength, wear resistance, and colour stability, base metals like copper, silver, and palladium are introduced, creating gold alloys that refine aesthetics and durability. Today, 18k gold, which contains at least 75 per cent pure gold, is considered the industry standard as it strikes a balance between purity and practicality.

Among one of the most enduring innovations is Rolex’s patented Everose gold, which was developed to resist fading for a lifetime. Omega has built a diverse portfolio of four proprietary alloys – Sedna Gold, Moonshine Gold, Canopus Gold, and Bronze Gold – with each offering a distinct hue and metallurgical properties. Hublot’s Magic Gold is the world’s only scratch-resistant 18k gold, while its King Gold offers a deeper, more intense red tone. Meanwhile, A. Lange & Söhne’s Honeygold, IWC Schaffhausen’s Armor Gold, and Panerai’s Goldtech push the boundaries of hardness and resilience for greater longevity. More recently, Audemars Piguet’s Sand Gold and Chanel’s Beige Gold have redefined traditional gold tones with contemporary, sophisticated shades.

As gold prices continue to soar, these proprietary alloys reaffirm the watchmaking industry’s pursuit of excellence, showing that even one of the world’s most time-honoured precious metals can be reimagined, refined, and elevated to meet the demands of modern luxury. Here, we explore how these exclusive materials are not only shaping this evolution, but also defining the future of luxury timepieces.