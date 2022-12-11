Why you should consider getting a gold watch for your favourite man
Considered the ultimate in horological luxury, a gold watch is a statement-making accessory that can be unexpectedly classy, provided one knows what to wear it with.
It’s rare, these days, to catch a sight of someone wearing a full gold watch. It’s after all a rather ostentatious accessory a man can put on his wrist and is unlikely to be an everyday piece, even if one can well afford a whole collection of them. That said, gold watches aren’t necessarily always loud and flashy – in the right hue and design, they can be expensive-looking and yet tasteful and classy.
Apart from the full-on yellow variety, gold watches can be paired with leather straps instead of a bracelet and also come in pink gold – both of which offer subtler ways to wear the precious metal. There are also bicolour options, which provide yet another toned-down take that can be visually interesting.
A gold watch is definitely a piece you’d want to show off on formal occasions, although it’s entirely up to a man's liking if he wishes to wear it on a daily basis – this depends on the type of watch he owns and his personal style sensibilities.
Still, there are a few dressing pointers to note when wearing a gold timepiece, in order to adhere to the classy, instead of flashy, side of things. It is, of course, a dress watch, even if it has a sporty aesthetic, which makes it the best accessory for formal or business attire like a tuxedo or suit.
Keep to simple ensembles – try not to go for loud colours and prints. Also, avoid wearing a gold watch with other jewellery like rings, bracelets or necklaces as doing so could easily push one into rapper territory. Unless he's highly confident with his styling capabilities, playing it safe and classic is the best way to carry off a gold watch elegantly. In the market for a gold ticker? Here are a few suggestions that exemplify sophistication and discreet luxury.
VACHERON CONSTANTIN OVERSEAS CHRONOGRAPH
Can a chronograph be sporty and dressy at once? Definitely, if it comes in a pink gold bracelet instead of a leather or rubber strap. There are several visual surprises hidden in this watch – the subtle outline of part of Vacheron Constantin’s Maltese cross logo in the bracelet links, as well as an openworked case-back that reveals an oscillating weight in 22K gold.
GIRARD-PERREGAUX LAUREATO 42MM
The iconic Laureato exists in multiple colour and material combinations, but one of the classiest to date must be this version that says luxe in the most elegant way – with a handcrafted black onyx dial encircled by an octagonal bezel and set off by the glow of its 18K pink gold case and integrated bracelet.
DE BETHUNE DB25 STARRY VARIUS
A beautiful depiction of the Milky Way (or any other constellation, available with a personalisation request) sits right in the centre of the dial like a poetic piece of art. What better way to frame it than with a rim of gold, as seen here in a display of discreet luxe.
SANTOS DE CARTIER
Few watches are as recognisable as the squared Santos and its distinctive bracelet with repeated screw details. It also gets additional points for versatility, since the bracelet can be easily switched to a leather strap in a matter of seconds.