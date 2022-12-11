Why you should consider getting a gold watch for your favourite man

It’s rare, these days, to catch a sight of someone wearing a full gold watch. It’s after all a rather ostentatious accessory a man can put on his wrist and is unlikely to be an everyday piece, even if one can well afford a whole collection of them. That said, gold watches aren’t necessarily always loud and flashy – in the right hue and design, they can be expensive-looking and yet tasteful and classy.

Apart from the full-on yellow variety, gold watches can be paired with leather straps instead of a bracelet and also come in pink gold – both of which offer subtler ways to wear the precious metal. There are also bicolour options, which provide yet another toned-down take that can be visually interesting.

A gold watch is definitely a piece you’d want to show off on formal occasions, although it’s entirely up to a man's liking if he wishes to wear it on a daily basis – this depends on the type of watch he owns and his personal style sensibilities.

Still, there are a few dressing pointers to note when wearing a gold timepiece, in order to adhere to the classy, instead of flashy, side of things. It is, of course, a dress watch, even if it has a sporty aesthetic, which makes it the best accessory for formal or business attire like a tuxedo or suit.

Keep to simple ensembles – try not to go for loud colours and prints. Also, avoid wearing a gold watch with other jewellery like rings, bracelets or necklaces as doing so could easily push one into rapper territory. Unless he's highly confident with his styling capabilities, playing it safe and classic is the best way to carry off a gold watch elegantly. In the market for a gold ticker? Here are a few suggestions that exemplify sophistication and discreet luxury.