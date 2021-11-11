Buying second-hand luxury goods? Fakes are rampant, so buyer beware

“The trunks that were made in the late 19th century were created for explorers travelling across the world, and they needed to be very lightweight. Aluminium had just been invented and it was a very expensive material, known as the white gold of Napoleon,” she explained. “Making sure that it was aluminium was critical to ensure that this was the historic piece that we had a feeling that it was going to be.” The trunk sold at auction for £162,500 in December 2018.

Details such as where the manufacturing label and brand label are positioned, as well as the construction of the garment itself and, in the case of a Chanel bag, the number of stitches between two quilted sections, can help authenticate an item. “It’s like learning a language,” said Chester, who keeps detailed timelines for each brand, recording details such as changes in finishing techniques or manufacturing labels. “Once you have dealt with certain designers for so long if something doesn’t look right it sticks out like a sore thumb.”

Counterfeiters make a profit by selling cheaply made items at inflated prices, so finishing techniques are where they often fall short of the real thing. For both Chester and Wetzbarger, turning a garment inside out is essential. “Counterfeiters will spend 99 per cent of their time on the exterior of an item to fool the eye, so it’s when you get to the guts of the pieces that you start to see errors,” said Wetzbarger.

Hardware elements such as buttons, studs and fasteners are also key indicators. When it comes to zippers, for example, luxury brands rarely use Japanese brand YKK, the world’s largest zipper manufacturer by sales, and instead opt for Riri or Lampo zippers, which Wetzbarger calls the BMW and Mercedes of zippers. Anything that is designed to improve management and inventory control, including serialisation numbers, date stamps or fabrication tags, can be leveraged by authenticators to trace the style and date of a garment. “All of those itchy things against your sides that a lot of people end up cutting out – that makes our job harder,” said Wetzbarger.