How the pandemic has turned us into luxury home appliance enthusiasts

For many people in Singapore, one of the bright sparks during the dark days of the pandemic was indulging our inner domestic gods and goddesses. Among the most popular pieces of equipment that people stocked up on to bake banana bread and all manner of other delicious delights was Italian brand Smeg’s stand mixers.

In fact, due to the surge in demand for stand mixers, it took just two weeks for an entire container of Smeg’s chic and cheerful models in shades of red, pastel pink, mint green and more to sell out in Singapore, said Masadi Layb, general manager of Smeg Singapore.

Other sought after Smeg appliances that Singaporeans snapped up ‒ and proceeded to flood our Instagram feeds with pictures and videos of ‒ include the 1950s retro style kettles and toasters as well as its drip filter and espresso coffee machines.