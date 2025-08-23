How award-winning designers Priscilla Lui and Timo Wong transformed a house in Singapore into a calm sanctuary

When Dr Tan Wang Theng co-founded her medical aesthetic clinic in 2018, she sought an interior designer that could design an inviting and comforting space for patients to feel calm while receiving treatments. To realise this, she turned to husband-and-wife duo Timo Wong and Priscilla Lui, the creative minds behind O Design Office and the award-winning multidisciplinary practice Studio Juju, known for their refined furniture and spatial designs for international clients.

The couple are some of Singapore’s finest creatives. Their Rabbit & Tortoise Collection for Italian furniture brand Living Divani clinched the Design of the Year Award at the 2014 President’s Design Awards, and the studio was profiled in the book Designed for Life: The World’s Best Product Designers, published by Phaidon.

Commuters might also recognise their Big Round and Tall Long artworks – two hyperbolic shapes, one moon-like and the other like a stretched piece of gum – at the Tampines MRT train station, which translate Studio Juju’s design ethos into public art.