Home Tour: Peek inside Braganza House in Sri Lanka, where boho-chic dreams come to life

Every designer wants a blank canvas, and no slate is cleaner than an empty plot of land. That was the starting point of the wonderful Braganza House, a private four-bedroom villa located 20 minutes’ drive from the UNESCO World Heritage site Galle Fort in Sri Lanka.

“As an expat in Singapore, we all long to be able to live in our own homes rather than renting. My dream was always to be able to design and build my own home as I do for our clients,” said Chloe Elkerton, founder of E&A Interiors, a firm known for crafting colourful, characterful spaces.

Having lived in Singapore for over 15 years, Elkerton is familiar with the region having travelled to India, Indonesia and beyond. No place, however, has captured her heart as much as Sri Lanka. “It started in 2011 when my mother and I took a three-week trip around the island and fell in love with the stunning southern beaches of Talpe and the historical Galle Fort. We began to meet there for the holidays. It ticked all the boxes — and just 10 hours from London and four hours from Singapore,” she said.

Sri Lanka’s raw charm really appeals to Elkerton, and she took every opportunity to visit given its proximity to Singapore. “There is nowhere else quite like it. The landscape is so diverse, from the hill country to the beaches, to the ancient rock of Sigiriya. Not to mention the incredible wildlife, rich culture and history, delicious food and the beautiful people,” she said.