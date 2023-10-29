This Good Class Bungalow in Singapore is inspired by black-and-white houses

When the owners of this house first holidayed at The Sanchaya in Bintan, Indonesia with her family, the wife was deeply enamoured by the architecture that they returned several times. The luxury resort adapts the style of a black-and-white bungalow with its monochromatic palette, deep eaves and patios that allow for comfortable tropical living.

“We have been there several times and I like the style very much. It’s not traditionally black-and-white but a bit more modernised, with a lighter feel and larger windows. Hence, I requested for a ‘modern tropical’ style for my house,” said the wife Lisa Zhang.

The family formerly resided in an apartment before purchasing a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) on the fringe of town. The original house on site was a modest structure with small windows that curtailed access to the garden. The homeowners engaged RT+Q Architects in Singapore to build a new house that would have a greater connection to the outdoors.

Situated near a quiet cul-de-sac, the site where the house sits has a sense of security and calm. There is plenty of privacy with largely unblocked views as the houses on the higher and lower sides do not look directly into it because the land is tiered to follow the sloping road.