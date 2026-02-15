Behind the mysterious white facade of this Singapore house lies a warm, light-filled home

This semi-detached, 380-sq-m house in eastern Singapore is christened Hideaway House for good reason – it is a refuge for the couple and their two young children. White screens envelop the second and attic levels, softened by the greenery of exotic trees with silver-flecked leaves.

The elegant screens help shield the interiors from heat and glare, and from the multi-lane road in front of the house. “The house looks really mysterious from the outside because of the screens, and is heavily protected from the roads for privacy,” said Tan Cher Ming, founder of Ming Architects, whom the homeowner engaged to design the dwelling.

Founded in 2015, the firm is known for its clear modern expressions, marrying modernist principles with elegant climatic responses. Tan studied architecture in Melbourne and is one of this year’s 20 Under 45 selectees. The programme, launched in 2004, celebrates young and emerging registered architects in Singapore – and this year marks its fourth edition.

“The external screens are a simple combination of two powder-coated aluminium profiles to create a clean, minimalist look,” explained Tan, who shaped them so the building reads as a monolithic form, eschewing the typical domestic house trope of clearly defined doors, windows and a roof.