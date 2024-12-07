This Hong Kong hilltop apartment's decor was inspired by its spectacular natural views

Jardine’s Lookout is a mountain in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district rising above Happy Valley. Named after William Jardine, founder of Jardine Matheson, it has a historic past. Now a global business conglomerate, Jardine Matheson was one of Hong Kong's original trading houses dating back to imperial China.

From here, Jardine watched out for the sails of the company’s clippers bring goods and traders from India and London. Today, Jardine’s Lookout is a popular hiking trail with the reward of Victoria Harbour views at the peak.

“Jardine’s Lookout is a verdant residential area known for its tranquillity and scenic views,” said Alex Ho, who co-founded Hong Kong-based interior design firm Soil Studios with his wife and business partner, OJ Miu. The studio was also behind the design of Wyndham Social – Centrals’ newest art and cultural space.

The sprawling nature and low density of Jardine’s Lookout is miles away from Hong Kong’s general ultra-dense real estate stock, but it’s only an efficient five-minute drive down to Causeway Bay. High-end shops and amenities like schools catering to residents make this a sort of bubble only the most privileged can enter into. Not surprisingly, it is also where Hong Kong’s most affluent choose to stay. Residents include tycoons, celebrities, government officials and expatriates on the higher rung of the pay scale.