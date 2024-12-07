This Hong Kong hilltop apartment's decor was inspired by its spectacular natural views
This apartment designed by Soil Studios in Jardine’s Lookout uses plenty of organic materials and earth tones to reflect the natural beauty of the environment.
Jardine’s Lookout is a mountain in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district rising above Happy Valley. Named after William Jardine, founder of Jardine Matheson, it has a historic past. Now a global business conglomerate, Jardine Matheson was one of Hong Kong's original trading houses dating back to imperial China.
From here, Jardine watched out for the sails of the company’s clippers bring goods and traders from India and London. Today, Jardine’s Lookout is a popular hiking trail with the reward of Victoria Harbour views at the peak.
“Jardine’s Lookout is a verdant residential area known for its tranquillity and scenic views,” said Alex Ho, who co-founded Hong Kong-based interior design firm Soil Studios with his wife and business partner, OJ Miu. The studio was also behind the design of Wyndham Social – Centrals’ newest art and cultural space.
The sprawling nature and low density of Jardine’s Lookout is miles away from Hong Kong’s general ultra-dense real estate stock, but it’s only an efficient five-minute drive down to Causeway Bay. High-end shops and amenities like schools catering to residents make this a sort of bubble only the most privileged can enter into. Not surprisingly, it is also where Hong Kong’s most affluent choose to stay. Residents include tycoons, celebrities, government officials and expatriates on the higher rung of the pay scale.
This is the setting of a home designed by Soil Studios, located in a luxury condominium development called Duke’s Place. There are only 15 units in the building designed by UK- and Hong Kong-based Studio PDP, with most being duplexes. In each unit, four-metre sliding corner glass doors are incorporated into the continuous ribbon windows so one feels entirely connected to the outdoors. The ribbon windows also mean that natural light travels deep into each apartment.
“The mountainous landscape visible from the home is a highlight, providing a serene backdrop that enhances the feeling of retreat and connection with nature,” said Ho. With such a spectacular view, how can one create an interior that enhances rather than compete with the scenery? ?
The solution was to mirror the surroundings, using plenty of organic materials and earth tones “to reflect the natural beauty of the environment”, Ho responded. Wood, leather, marble and glass meld elegantly, alongside exquisite detail and interesting touches.
Ho said: “Features like the sculptural light fixture in the stairwell mimic the fluid forms of the hill’s contours. This harmony between the architecture and its setting enhances the tranquil atmosphere, making the home feel like a part of the lush landscape.”
At the private lift lobby, geometric green, black and ivory wallpaper make a refreshing and bold first statement. The design team inserted a fabric-laminated glass screen between this zone and the common areas to diffuse daylight into the originally dark space.
The geometric print is seen again inside the common area, as the backing of a bespoke glass cabinet to display artful paraphernalia. In front of it, two plush armchairs from Poliform and a small glass table from Potocco define an informal sitting area.
In the common area, the palette comprises beige and brown, with spots of cobalt and navy in the furnishing and joinery. They mimic the colours of nature and sky from outside the expansive windows. In one corner is the dining area, anchored by a round, 10-seater walnut timber dining table from Giorgetti. Behind it, walls are detailed as with repetitive profiles and wrapped oak timber veneer, giving the surface a three-dimensional effect.
The family’s dedication to belting out musical hits as a communal activity is facilitated by a karaoke lounge with a superior sound system and a dedicated television set, backed by indigo fabric. The main television set is incorporated into a feature wall behind the living space, wrapped in high-gloss red mahogany wood in a book-matched pattern. Ho shared that this design feature was inspired by a gentleman’s cigar lounge, hence the masculine and more ornate aesthetic.
This wall also demarcates the public and private zones of the apartment as it hides the staircase to the bedrooms. In this home, no wall is left untouched, even the transitional spaces. The stairwell wall is decorated with metallic silver wallpaper, whose subtle sheen is repeated in the aforementioned custom chandelier of interlocking bronze forms, dangling from the ceiling like a giant necklace.
It was conceptualised as a piece of art installation, Ho highlighted. The artistic ambience continues upstairs, where a lightly stuccoed wall becomes the backdrop for artwork. In a small sliver of wall between the doors of the two bedrooms, Ho inserted a slim, orange lacquered shelf that becomes a stage for a petite floral arrangement, flanked by curved timber walls and accented by ambient illumination.
The master bedroom also boasts abundant textures. Among dark timber walls and earth-toned fabrics, a panel of backlit, monochromatic wall with geometric prints adds interest to the vertical surfaces. Ho highlighted that it was intended to bring a dose of exuberance into the space. The blue ombre curtain does that as well, while a bamboo silk rug adds softness to the timber floors.
The use of the colour blue continues into the walk-in wardrobe, screened off from the sleeping area with a glass panel inlaid with fabric. This functional area is given a craft sensibility with blue lacquered joinery and blue vinyl leather shelving.
The second bedroom has a more subdued mood. Beige fabric panels on the walls and a silver-toned bamboo floor rug lend softness underfoot. A round, top-hung mirror atop a ‘floating’ table lends lightness to a corner; likewise, a family of bronze-tinted glass pendants illuminate the bedside.
Ho explained that the apartment was designed with dual personalities – as a family space in the day and entertainment area at night. “The family spend weekends enjoying time together in the open living areas or hosting friends in the sophisticated dining space.” The dining area was conveniently located next to the karaoke corner for this purpose.
During the daytime, ample light streams in, highlighting the many textures. At night, when illumination is lowered, these fade into the background and only some key accents become the focus. One of them is the dining’s bespoke chandelier, conceived as a cluster of stainless steel rings with crystal-encrusted edges in a complex tangle.
Ho added that the interior design adheres closely to feng shui principles. But there are no gaudy colours or awkward parts. The aim is to incorporate good aesthetics and functionality with a sense of harmony. Some examples are seen in the placement of the bed and the ample use of the colour blue.
Like in a high-end hotel, there are plentiful luxurious touches in the apartment but they are designed for everyday comfort rather than as showpieces. Finesse comes in the careful deliberation of materials as well as the painstakingly designed details that extend to doorway thresholds and cabinetry profiles.
With every jointure, corner and surface well thought out, there is good visual flow to the entire apartment. It is just like nature’s work – beautiful, harmonious, and with plenty to see and feel.