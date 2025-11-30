How a run-down Japanese house became a dream weekend home by the sea

In Kanagawa Prefecture’s Miura Peninsula, there is a sleepy fishing village named Misaki. It is two hours by train and bus from central Tokyo but feels miles away in atmosphere and scenery, with the sea spanning far and wide like a blue blanket. It is here that Giselle Go and Philippe Terrien have made their home away from home.

“We were immediately drawn to the sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Mount Fuji. There’s a feeling of openness here. It offers a rare mix of seclusion and vastness, which is what we need as a contrast to our busy, hectic lives in Tokyo,” shared Terrien via email.

The couple are the founders of Damdam, a skincare brand that melds traditional philosophies and modern skin science with natural Japanese ingredients such as shiso, uji matcha, rice, and willow bark extract. Currently, the brand has stores only in Japan, the United States, and Denmark, but its products can be purchased online.