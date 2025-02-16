Effortless elegance: How this family created their dream home and perfect sanctuary
Blending luxury with liveability, this stunning home by Zarch Collaboratives and Wilma Wu Design was designed to be both a social hub and a serene retreat — perfectly tailored to the family’s lifestyle.
Like many people, Andy Lim and Wang Wan Ting went for many walks during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they did not just amble around their neighbourhood in Newton. The couple – they both work in the finance industry – were looking to upgrade their apartment to a house in District 9 or 10, and so combined some outdoor time with this purpose.
One day, an agent highlighted to them a property for sale in the Bukit Timah vicinity. The couple headed there. “While outside the house, I turned around and saw this other house that was put up for rent,” said Wang, whose alternative life outside of work is as a mother to two young boys and a fashion-focused influencer going by the moniker ‘wantingc’.
On that house for rent, she and Lim decided to investigate and they liked what they saw. Like many Singapore houses in dense neighbourhoods, the front faced other houses. But a wall of dense landscaping bordered the rear boundary fence. Wang imagined how wonderful it would be for her home to open up to this view.
It was not difficult to persuade the owner to sell. “This was at the start of the pandemic. I had no competitor. I asked a fengshui master as well as our architect-friend Randy Chan to take a look, and both said it was an excellent plot of land,” said Wang. “That sealed the deal.”
Chan is the founder of Zarch Collaboratives, whose works include the architecture of Warehouse Hotel and the Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden extension. He had designed several houses early in his career but less so in recent times until this project, where he devised a highly liveable abode.
The orthogonal architecture features timber and off-concrete surfaces. Its street-facing facade is primarily opaque, save for a glass-clad corner, framed precisely in black metal. Chan placed the main staircase inside this transparent box. This gesture breaks up the robust massing, softening it with light and transparency. It also brightens up spaces adjacent to the staircase.
Traversing the staircase from the inside becomes a lively encounter with the exterior landscaping. A sense of place is cemented with the neighbourhood as well. It was the couple that asked Chan to place the staircase at the front of the 6,700-sq-ft house. “We saw a similar house in Mexico and liked how it was. When we return home, we can go straight to our bedrooms without passing through the common areas,” said Wang, who is also an avid globetrotter.
Chan placed the living area, dining room and dry kitchen at the rear to put the focus on the back garden as Wang had desired. Double-height glass windows amplify the living area’s double volume and frame a picturesque image of the swimming pool amid greenery. Lim likes this part of the house best. “It’s the gathering hub where family and friends naturally gravitate to for conversations. Since we love hosting, it’s one of the most utilised spaces in the house,” he remarked.
Originally, there were plans to put a television here. But after a trip to Sydney where the family stayed in a house without one in the living area, the couple decided to remove it so that their living area is more conducive for socialising.
Many artworks collected by the couple colour the white walls, but the largest piece of art is the spiral staircase in the living space. This was another feature for Wang to check off her dream house list. It is also how guests make their way down to the entertainment room in the basement. This “visual masterpiece inspired by countless Pinterest boards and Korean dramas” is Wang’s favourite element in the home. She commented, “It’s both functional and aesthetic, tying together spaces with dramatic flair.”
While Chan constructed spaces that flow easily into one another and offer a variety of experiential vistas – tall versus intimate, long versus wide – interior designer Wilma Wu gave them tactility, colour and texture. Wu was once the protege of the late-Jaya Ibrahim, the esteemed hospitality designer who produced The Legian Seminyak, Bali and Capella Singapore’s original interiors. Her aesthetic contains traces of her mentor’s understated yet emotive design language. But she also brings to each project her own interpretation of context and personality.
“The design of this house evokes the feel of a well-appointed hotel suite, balancing practicality with indulgence, and celebrating the sense of accomplishment in every detail,” she said, adding how she appreciated the couple’s understanding of prioritising quality and timelessness over trends.
The interior designer was one of three recommended by a friend of Wang’s. “I looked through her portfolio and liked her style,” Wang said. That Wu was the most expensive of the three did not faze the couple as they felt she was the best fit. “I told them not to just go for what they are used to. As interior designers, we are able to study what clients like, and it might not be what they think they like,” said Wu.
While Wang’s social media posts showcase her glamorous side, Wu felt that the opulent interiors and flashy materials like velvet in the mood board Wang put together were not ideal. She explained: “When you have a home that is too opulent, you can socialise very well, but you cannot live very well.” She felt the house should be a backdrop to let the family “shine as characters”.
Wu elaborated, “When we first met the couple, we found that the family vibe was very casual. Wanting mentioned that she hosts a lot, but we didn’t find out until much later that she was active on social media.” The interior designer also noted the active boys and the couple’s strong personalities.
This reading was spot on. The couple that met at work were drawn to each other due to their shared sociable and outgoing natures. “We love being surrounded by people but also spending time together as a couple and as a family,” affirmed Wang.
One aspect that was retained from the couple’s brief was a light palette. “Our previous home was much darker. After we went through the pandemic and worked from home a lot, we also realised we didn’t want the house to be so dark. We wanted it to be bright, airy and comfortable,” Wang explained.
The ground-up construction took three years, but the final product reflects much thought and care. One example is in the foyer, nuanced with silver travertine floors and taupe-stained veneer walls. From a ceiling cove shimmering with silver pearlescent limewash paint drops an enigmatic cluster of hand-carved alabaster stone pendants.
“This foyer was Randy’s idea. The auntie in me asked, ‘why do you want to waste this space?’” recalled Wang. “He wanted to celebrate the generosity of space in the home. When guests come in, we have chats and casual conversation here before proceeding to the living room.”
Wu chose a standout Manhattan Centre table from Elan Atelier to match the lamps, crafted from fully cast bronze with a parchment-lined top “that serves as a statement piece and a timeless heirloom,” she highlighted on the versatile surface for decor tailored to the different festive seasons. Wu often advises clients to pick some handcrafted furniture or lighting pieces to hand down to their children. Factory made pieces from known brands are easily manufactured but artisanal craft will become rarer over time.
The alabaster stone lamps serve another purpose. Said Wu, “The fengshui master said we had to have a stone wall facing the main door. The original design incorporated one, but the right slab couldn’t be found. Then I thought, actually, they didn’t need a stone wall as we have these alabaster stone lamps, and they age nicely.”
While the house is well suited for guests, it is first and foremost a family home. Next to the living area is a small room for the children. A built-in daybed by the window overlooking the pool is a cosy nook for cuddling on with a book, and cupboards store books and toys. “My father and the children are here every single day. Every evening, my children will watch television here,” said Wang. Despite its small footprint, the room does not feel claustrophobic thanks to the tall ceiling and large window.
In the main areas, Wu chose furniture and finishes that are not only beautiful but also comfortable and robust to take the hard knocks of family life. The kitchen walls of Calacatta Primavera marble colour the predominantly white spaces with pattern, and a Connery sofa from Minotti with white upholstery echoes the white curves of the spiral staircase.
In contrast, the basement’s entertainment room is a cosy area in dark shades. Wu divided the space into two segments – one with a high table and bar stools for drinking, and another with a plush sofa to nestle into while watching television.
The attic houses the master bedroom suite, where Wu created distinctive areas for sleeping, cleansing and changing. The bed faces the balcony so that the couple wake to sunlight and greenery. White silk fabric panels on the walls bring softness and enhance acoustic insulation.
To elevate the everyday experience, Wu created double doors with custom handles for the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. Not surprisingly, the walk-in wardrobe, coloured cream and white for a feminine sensibility, has been given ample attention. In the centre is a chaise lounge and island cabinet for jewellery, and surrounding cabinets keep skincare products organised. “We wanted this to feel like Wanting’s own space after she returns home from a busy workday,” said Wu, who worked with wardrobe specialist Poliform to tailor suitable storage.
“I gravitate toward simple and classic pieces that remain staples in my wardrobe,” said Wang. “This preference extends to our home, where Wilma has perfectly captured our vision, designing spaces that are enduring in both style and use. Even after nearly a year, we’re still in love with every corner of our home.”