Effortless elegance: How this family created their dream home and perfect sanctuary

Like many people, Andy Lim and Wang Wan Ting went for many walks during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they did not just amble around their neighbourhood in Newton. The couple – they both work in the finance industry – were looking to upgrade their apartment to a house in District 9 or 10, and so combined some outdoor time with this purpose.

One day, an agent highlighted to them a property for sale in the Bukit Timah vicinity. The couple headed there. “While outside the house, I turned around and saw this other house that was put up for rent,” said Wang, whose alternative life outside of work is as a mother to two young boys and a fashion-focused influencer going by the moniker ‘wantingc’.

On that house for rent, she and Lim decided to investigate and they liked what they saw. Like many Singapore houses in dense neighbourhoods, the front faced other houses. But a wall of dense landscaping bordered the rear boundary fence. Wang imagined how wonderful it would be for her home to open up to this view.

It was not difficult to persuade the owner to sell. “This was at the start of the pandemic. I had no competitor. I asked a fengshui master as well as our architect-friend Randy Chan to take a look, and both said it was an excellent plot of land,” said Wang. “That sealed the deal.”