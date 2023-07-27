This spacious good class bungalow in Singapore is a tropical oasis filled with ponds and plants

It’s most beautiful when it rains,” said the homeowner Teo, looking back at the house. “There are waterfalls everywhere.”

We are standing in one of the gardens on his property, a good class bungalow in District 10, and he is describing how when it pours, the rain forms water curtains that cascade down over the eaves and overhangs around the house.

Architect Guz Wilkinson points out the rain chains over the pond; a valley gutter on the roof collects and guides the water down these metal links. The sky is clear and in Singapore today but it is not hard to imagine this place in the middle of a wet storm — and the feelings the scene evokes. It leaves one wondering why more houses don’t have these features, given the amount of rainfall we are blessed with.