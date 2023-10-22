This house in Singapore has an unusual, slanted roof and facade

The family enjoy spending time at home together. When they decided to rebuild their home, they told Kee Jing Zhi of Freight Architects that while they wanted the children to have their personal space, they also desired various common areas that the children would want to hang out in even when they become teenagers. “We also had a growing collection of artworks that we wanted to display but in a way that the house does not become too museum-like,” added Anu.

They had come to know about Kee’s works through a friend. “We were hooked on his vision of light-and-shadow play and his concept of the ‘infinity garden’. We also loved the fact that the form he proposed was well balanced, with functionality incorporated. COVID-19, home schooling and what seemed like an interminable lockdown highlighted what we really wanted in a home,” Anu shared on the process that started during the first lockdown.