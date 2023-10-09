A sweeping concrete staircase takes centre stage in this penthouse in Singapore

You would think that a builder, in creating his own home, would intervene in every step of the design process. This was not so for Nicholas Beh, who engaged Amy Lim, the founder of interior design studio Pupil Office, for the job.

“To be honest, Nicholas and his wife didn’t actually give me a formal brief. Their approach was ‘if we’re appointing you for the project, it means we want you to lead and tell us what you think would be best for us’,” Lim recalled. This is the best kind of partnership between client and interior designer that enables a good piece of design to be executed based on the latter’s vision and expertise.

There were some basic guidelines regarding the use of the different levels: “The penthouse’s lower floor was for the rest of the family; the second floor was to be a personal space for Nicholas and his wife, and the rooftop was for large gatherings; they love their barbecues,” shared Lim.