A sweeping concrete staircase takes centre stage in this penthouse in Singapore
Some other features in this penthouse include a walk-in wardrobe, well-displayed artwork and elegantly tiled bathrooms.
You would think that a builder, in creating his own home, would intervene in every step of the design process. This was not so for Nicholas Beh, who engaged Amy Lim, the founder of interior design studio Pupil Office, for the job.
“To be honest, Nicholas and his wife didn’t actually give me a formal brief. Their approach was ‘if we’re appointing you for the project, it means we want you to lead and tell us what you think would be best for us’,” Lim recalled. This is the best kind of partnership between client and interior designer that enables a good piece of design to be executed based on the latter’s vision and expertise.
There were some basic guidelines regarding the use of the different levels: “The penthouse’s lower floor was for the rest of the family; the second floor was to be a personal space for Nicholas and his wife, and the rooftop was for large gatherings; they love their barbecues,” shared Lim.
Said Beh: “Once the layout had been finalised [together with Amy], I left everything else to her, with regard to material selection, and only provided input when I was asked to do so.”
It helped that both Beh and Lim had already worked together on several projects – Lim as the interior designer and Beh as the builder. The father of two young children had been in the construction industry all his life, having joined the family business after completing National Service. He spent nine years there as a project manager specialising in stone, tiles and masonry works for condominiums and hotel projects.
For the past five years, he has been running his own construction business called Reptileworks. “After spending eight years in the industry, a part of me wanted to remove myself from my father’s shadow. Thus, I founded Reptileworks to find my own path through undertaking fully-built and interior fit-out projects, together with two other partners that assist me in the company’s operations,” shared Beh.
He feels fortunate to have been able to work with many designers “who constantly push my team to elevate and explore new boundaries. Amy is one of them,” said Beh. He had eyed this penthouse several years back but had not been able to acquire it. He liked it for its generous footprint. Having lived in a ‘jumbo flat’ that was a combination of two HDB apartments, Beh was used to the ample space and this 3,000-square-foot penthouse delivered.
“The original space was extremely dim and had a rather eccentric mix of materials including furry zebra-printed fabric railings and faux formwork concrete walls,” shared Lim. At the centre of the plan, she redid the skylight to bring in more light to the atrium where corridors to the bedrooms on the second level overlook the dining room.
“We also sealed off a few windows on the upper floors to reduce the visual noise from all the picture framing in a way that did not affect the amount of natural light we intended for the space,” said Lim. Daylight washes beautifully into the dining room, where a newly constructed staircase with a fluid handrail form curves upwards, sculpture like.
This is the piece de resistance of the penthouse. "Originally, there was an odd step up from the living room into the dining and back down again into the passageways; the dining area was also a horigotatsu, which was not great for the parents so we brought everything down to a single level," said Lim.
She added: “The staircase was originally a black metal floating staircase with standard metal handrails. I did not like the idea that the kids could potentially injure themselves while running around.” She also felt that it was a messy backdrop to the dining space.
In the redesign of the staircase, she created “a clean, curve silhouette that while visually interesting up close, was [integrated] into the backdrop and brought attention to the dining room from afar”. A trio of Tense dining pendant lamps from New Works float above the dining table, catching the light with their luminous white surfaces.
This lofty space is not encountered when one first enters the home. The entrance opens into a living area with a standard ceiling height. Lim partitioned the living area off from the dining area and the rest of the house with a new timber portal, as Beh had wanted the entertainment and dining spaces to be clearly distinguished.
This dividing timber wall holds the shoe cabinet facing the living area, and a coffee-making station at the dining area. A sliding screen door separates the spaces but still allows people on both sides to still feel connected.
It lends a tactile feel to the home, complemented by the predominant use of light oak wood throughout the house that Lim had chosen to enhance the sense of light and lightness. Walls of creamy off-white paint with yellow undertones and pale floor tiles define the lower level, and darker walnut flooring the upper level.
Lim elaborated on the palette: “Given that Nicholas’ background is in masonry, we really wanted to incorporate as much of that as possible – for example, in the [solid] staircase design and tiling works – without it coming across as cold and sterile. So the choice of colours, tones and furniture pieces to cosy up the space was very important.”
The master bedroom on the second level contrasts in mood. Beh wanted it to have the sophisticated and relaxed feel of a hotel so Lim created a fabric bedhead in soothing dark grey tones. Down lights are kept to a minimum in lieu of twin wall scones that light the space gently.
She also carved out a walk-in wardrobe, vanity and dresser from the existing plan. “For these spaces, the front lighting is always best for getting ready. Given the structural ceiling limitations in the master bathroom, we made use of wall lighting instead of ceiling down lights to adequately light the space,” Lim explained.
The lighting design of a home is essential to setting the right mood, she emphasised. “I feel it’s not considered enough in many homes. It can really change the feel or vibe of a space drastically as you transition from day to night. A mix of lighting types and purposeful positioning of lighting elements is key.”
At the end of the walk-in wardrobe, the bathroom’s washbasin is a highlight. Beh’s wife was enamoured by this marble, which has an unusual combination of beige, ochre and chocolate tones colouring the sinewy veins. Its application gives the utilitarian space an artful feel.
Also on the second floor is Beh’s study room or “man cave” that displays his passions. “I have always toyed with the idea of having a ‘man cave’ at home, but it also has to be functional. My interests tend to change overtime, but it will always revolve around the same few categories of shoes, basketball, toy figures and camping gears.”
In the room is a USM console storing and showcasing some of these items. “The modularity of USM allows for me to change my set up according to what I want to display,” Beh shared on the Swiss furniture brand created in 1885 that has seen a resurging popularity in recent years (USM takes its initials from its founder, Ulrich Schärer, and Münsingen). Originally created for workplaces, the flexibilty of the units make them also suited for today's modern homes.
The varied artwork placed throughout the home also reflects Beh’s diverse interests. There are colourful, abstract prints by designer Ronan Bouroullec in the dining area purchased from a friend’s shop, and works by regional artists in the living room.
“I have a specific liking for Chinese art, street culture and abstract art,” said Beh. “The two art pieces in the living room are particularly important. I commissioned Malaysian artist Jameson Yap of JY Calligraphy to write eight words gifted to me by my parents. I hope that in time to come, this tradition can continue, and my wife and I will also be able to give to my children the gift of words. The other is a Chinese oil painting by my granduncle who has since passed on.”
The completed home embodies an elegance that is signature of Lim’s works. It provides a calming backdrop to everyday domestic routines and is an ideal showcase to add to Beh’s portfolio.