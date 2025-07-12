Food stylist and influencer Sunny Han’s house is inspired by holidays in the Italian countryside

One of the best tiramisus I had in my life was not in a restaurant. It was whilst perched on a high stool at Sunny Han’s kitchen island. The tiramisu was so good that the next time I met up with another guest who was at that same dinner, we started our conversation dissecting what made Han’s version of the Italian dessert just right.

I had looked forward to that meal, as Han is a famous culinary virtuoso who documents her cooking on Instagram with sprezzatura aplenty. She diligently makes everything from scratch – risotto alla Milanese, tteokguk, soya sauce chicken rice, to name a few – spending hours in her kitchen with nary a hair out of place and ears adorned with vintage earrings – Chanel, no less.

Han’s impeccable style and gastronomic preoccupation is traced to a lineage of connoisseurs. Her grandmother was married to South Korea’s first naval admiral and hosted many dignitaries, including President Park Chung Hee. Han’s mother cooked in South Korea’s first bistro before opening the country’s first international interior design store.

“She would go to the Maison & Objet Paris fair twice a year to shop, and I would follow her when I was 10 to 15 years old,” shared Han, who studied hospitality management at Cornell University, New York, followed by two years at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley, California.