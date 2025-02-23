This is the first house in Singapore to win an award at the prestigious World Architecture Festival

“At the fringe of utopia, time moves at its own languid pace. Butterflies flit through sunbeams, and the air, heavy with the perfume of blossoms, resonates with the gentle hum of life. The chirping of birds harmonises with the rustling leaves in a natural symphony.”

This description of Touching Eden House on the website of Wallflower Architects aptly points to nature as the protagonist in this dwelling – organic, full of life and looked after by a whole army of daily collaborators.

So swaddled in greenery is the house that I missed it and drove right by. The architecture of the Good-Class-Bungalow (GCB) continues the verdant greenery of the Singapore Botanic Gardens across the road, separated only by a tree-lined road.