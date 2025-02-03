Miami heat: Pagani is the latest luxury automaker to launch a branded residence in the US city

Carmakers certainly aren’t putting the brakes on the merging of housing and horsepower, with Italian hypercar maker Pagani steering straight into this trend with its first real estate venture in Miami.

The world’s first Pagani Residences will soon join the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin with its own car-branded property development set to take up residence in Miami.

Situated in Miami’s most exclusive enclave on Harbor Island in North Bay Village, the 30–storey waterfront property fronts a private marina overlooking Biscayne Bay. Its sales gallery opened on-site this January, with the property slated to welcome residents in 2027 – the same year that Bentley and Mercedes-Benz also make their real estate gambit in the Florida state.