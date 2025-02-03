Miami heat: Pagani is the latest luxury automaker to launch a branded residence in the US city
Things are revving up in Miami with Pagani joining Porsche, Bentley and Aston Martin with its first car-branded real estate development set to take up residence in Miami.
Carmakers certainly aren’t putting the brakes on the merging of housing and horsepower, with Italian hypercar maker Pagani steering straight into this trend with its first real estate venture in Miami.
The world’s first Pagani Residences will soon join the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin with its own car-branded property development set to take up residence in Miami.
Situated in Miami’s most exclusive enclave on Harbor Island in North Bay Village, the 30–storey waterfront property fronts a private marina overlooking Biscayne Bay. Its sales gallery opened on-site this January, with the property slated to welcome residents in 2027 – the same year that Bentley and Mercedes-Benz also make their real estate gambit in the Florida state.
“This is a landmark moment for the future of branded residences in Miami,” said Mikael Hamaoui, CEO of Miami-based developer Riviera Horizons. “This project is a seamless blend of Pagani's automotive artistry and engineering mastery, bringing the precision, performance, and elegance of the Pagani brand to the world of residential living.”
The tower, designed by Miami’s acclaimed Revuelta Architecture, features interiors by Swiss-based firm A++ curated by Pagani Arte, the carmaker’s design division founded by Horacio Pagani himself to bring the brand’s creative and aesthetic ethos to a multitude of fields including furniture and aviation.
Pagani’s first residential project will see these ultra-high-end residences echo the meticulous craftsmanship of Pagani’s hypercars, with materials like carbon fibre, aluminium and titanium blended with luxurious to the touch leather, textiles, wood and marble.
Reflecting the rarity of a Pagani hypercar, the tower will house only 70 exquisitely curated units priced from US$2.9 million (S$3.93 million). They comprise two- to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 2,000 sq ft to over 3,000 sq ft, and each will feature all-corner positioning, 11-foot ceilings, ensuite elevators, spacious 11-foot wide terraces, and ensuite bathrooms offering sweeping views of the bay.
The apartments will also come fully furnished with the finest names in home and decor including Italian-designed Schiffini kitchens with 10-foot kitchen islands, Gaggenau appliances, Noorth bathtubs, Travertine floor and wall tiles, Gessi fixtures, Barausse frameless doors and more.
Now for the pinnacle of Pagani artistry and architecture, two grand two-storey penthouses tell the story of refined living at its peak. They range from 10,723 sq ft to 12,156 sq ft and feature 13-foot ceilings, private pools with Jacuzzis, and expansive terraces up to 5,339 sq ft with glorious 360-degree sunrise-to-sunset views.