A restored home in Thailand with mid-century modern furniture and timeless interiors

The Narathiwas House comes with an interesting backstory. It belonged to the owner’s late grandmother, who lived in the dwelling for 50 years. The home sits on Bangkok’s Narathiwas Road, in a residential neighbourhood of long-time residents, many of whom have lived there for a similar period.

“The owner was born and grew up in this house, which had been passed down from her grandmother and remains in good condition. Her grandmother really loved the house and took care of it. The owner has memories of all the furniture, objects and spaces within it. With that emotional connection, our goal was to preserve the memories tied to the house,” shared Suvapat Chooduang.

The founder of Bangkok-based Supar Studio explained via email that the house had great bones. “We discovered that the owner had fallen deeply in love with the mid-century modern style of the existing house and so we tried to celebrate this vibe and atmosphere,” explained Chooduang.

The owner’s keen aesthetic sense – honed through her work in style and decor publications – helped the process. Her husband is also equally attuned, and both of them love collecting mid-century modern furniture. Mid-century modernism, a subset of modernism, emphasised open plans, indoor-outdoor living, natural materials and colourful accents.