Lantern House: A capacious space made for sporting events and get-together with family & friends

This house is named Lantern House for the night-time glowing effect of an internal courtyard wrapped in a screen of aluminium slats. Its atmospheric effect belies the bungalow’s hardworking functions, incorporated to fulfil the multiple needs and desires of the couple who live here with their five children and elderly parents.

“When we decided to build this new house, two of the oldest children had already left the nest. While our previous semi-detached house was functional for us to sleep, study and work in, we didn’t have much space for recreation,” said the homeowner.

They engaged Christopher Chow of Hei Architects to design a house meeting their needs, in collaboration with Fringe Architects who was the project architecture firm. “The brief emphasised the need for a variety of facilities to accommodate their active lifestyle and growing, energetic children,” said Chow. The ages of the three youngest children are 26, 16 and 12.