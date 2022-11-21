Luxury market forecast to grow despite global recession fears

Shoppers are expected to continue to splurge on luxury goods in spite of a possible global recession, boosting the €353 billion (S$503 billion) sector by “at least” 3 to 8 per cent next year, according to research.

The joint forecast from analysts at Bain & Co and Altagamma comes on the back of another strong year for luxury goods, with sales up 15 per cent at constant exchange rates between 2021 and 2022 against soaring inflation and rolling COVID-19 lockdowns in China. However, most of that growth – about 60 per cent – had been driven by price increases of handbags and other core luxury items, the report said.

Executives at top luxury companies have been cautiously upbeat on recent earnings calls, with sector leader LVMH recording a 19 per cent year-on-year sales jump in the third quarter, while Gucci owner Kering and rival Hermes posted increases of 14 and 24 per cent, respectively.