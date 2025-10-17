The stage is set for luxury’s long-awaited revival

The key skill for the eagle-eyed luxury customer is to identify which among the many nascent trends has staying power, and then zero-in on the product that best captures the zeitgeist. Luxury investors attempting the same feat will find their eyes alight on Bernard Arnault’s LVMH.

The industry bellwether’s third-quarter sales provided early evidence of a turnaround in the sector’s fortunes. Revenues at its key fashion and leather goods division, which houses such brands as Louis Vuitton and Dior, are still falling — by 2 per cent in the third quarter. But the rate of decline has slowed from 9 per cent the quarter before. That suggests we may finally be nearing the trough in overall luxury spending.

A turn in the luxury cycle would be good news for companies across the sector, and helps explain why LVMH’s results not only lifted its own stock price by 14 per cent on Wednesday but also nudged up those of Hermes, Burberry and Gucci-owner Kering. However, the behemoth should benefit disproportionately.

For one thing, handbags and frocks — to which the group is overweighted with its massive LV brand — are set to do better than rocks. Jewellery has outperformed so-called “soft” luxury recently, growing 4 per cent a year between 2022 and 2025 while the latter was flat, according to RBC analysis, so there is room for a catch-up.

Better still, fashion and leather goods brands have taken steps to improve their value proposition, which had suffered from a combination of price hikes and unexciting design. “Value for money” may sound like a quaint concept in an industry that persuades customers to part with thousands of dollars in exchange for wisps of exquisitely crafted gauze. But even the super wealthy, as it turns out, don’t like to feel that they are being taken for a ride.