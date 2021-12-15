This S$44,475 perfume – yes, you read that right – has a special surprise

There are regular perfume scents, and there are those that make a statement. Henry Jacques, a high-end French perfume-maker, concocts some of the world’s finest olfactive elixirs, worthy of the man or woman in your life who already has it all.

Now, if you’re buying the finest perfume in the world for a loved one, you’d want to ensure that it comes housed in the finest of cases. Enter the Clic-Clac – Henry Jacques’ “revolutionary” perfume accessory that houses its new collection of solid perfumes.

For the uninitiated, solid perfumes are essentially perfumes that come in a solid balm. To apply a solid perfume, the wearer need only pick up a small amount of wax on the fingertips, before dabbing it on his or her pulse points.

The Clic-Clac case looks nondescript at first glance. But with a simple slide, it opens to reveal a single circular perfume capsule, ready for application. With a slight push, it closes shut again. The name Clic-Clac draws inspiration from the sound this contraption makes.